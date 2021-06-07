The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Autumn Burgess, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in Pima County and extradited May 4 to the Yuma County jail.
• Jorge Cedeno, originally sentenced to probation for possession of a dangerous drug (methamphetamine), a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested May 5 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Enrique Garcia, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested May 6 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Melissa Contreras, originally sentenced to probation for attempted theft, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested May 8 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.