The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Todd Leroy Jenkins, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 11 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Keith James Denard, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 16 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Bobby Joe Bohanon, originally sentenced to probation for aggravated domestic violence, a Class 5 felony, and aggravated domestic violence, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 16 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Andres Aguilar, originally sentenced to probation for possession of a narcotic drug, a Class 4 felony, and possession of a narcotic Drug, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 15 and incarcerated in they Yuma County jail.