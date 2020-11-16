The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Martin Pedro Heredia, originally sentenced to probation for possession of dangerous drugs, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Oct. 21 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Duane Richard O’Keefe, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Oct. 22 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Stephanie Rus, originally sentenced to probation for attempted possession of narcotic drug, a Class 5 felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Oct. 24 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Ricardo Ruiz Jr., originally sentenced to probation for possession of dangerous drugs, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Oct. 23 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.