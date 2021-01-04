The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Daniel Garcia, originally sentenced to probation for attempted possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Dec. 15 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Ulysses Adame Alfaro, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Dec. 13 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Carlos Armando Velez, originally sentenced to probation for attempted aggravated robbery, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Dec. 21 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Cailor Hawk Hemmers, originally sentenced to probation for disorderly conduct, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Dec. 19 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.