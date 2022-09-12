The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Richard Neil Cahoe Sr., sentenced to probation for possession of methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug. 24 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Santos David Felix-Esquivel, sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony, and assault per domestic violence, a Class 1 misdemeanor. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug. 27 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Steven Muñoz Ornelas, sentenced to probation for possession of a narcotic drug, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug. 31 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Autumn Burgess, sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but arrested Aug. 31 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.