The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Richard Neil Cahoe Sr., sentenced to probation for possession of methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug. 24 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you