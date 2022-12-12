The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Terrace Terrell Williams, sentenced to probation for Criminal Trespass in the First Degree per Domestic Violence, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and Possession of a Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Nov. 27 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you