The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Alan Enrique Gorosav Vargas, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 18 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Javier Lopez Cordova, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 18 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jordan Michael Valenzuela, sentenced to probation for Attempted Trafficking in Stolen Property in the First Degree, a Class 3 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Imperial County and extradited April 19 to the Yuma County jail.
• Kaleigh Ries Reynolds, sentenced to probation for Attempted Possession of Dangerous Drugs Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited April 20 to the Yuma County jail.