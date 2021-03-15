The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Miguel Angel McGhee, originally sentenced to probation for attempted aggravated assault a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Feb. 22 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Christopher Anthony Mendoza, originally sentenced to probation for unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Feb. 19 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Fabriel Perez Ruiz, originally sentenced to probation for attempted sexual conduct with a minor, a Class 3 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Feb. 19 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Franklin George Wickberg, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was located in San Diego County and incarcerated Feb. 22 to the Yuma County jail.