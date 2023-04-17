The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Gilberto Escamilla, sentenced to probation for Attempted Shoplifting with two or more priors, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 28 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• James E. Flint, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 31 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Steven Muñoz Ornelas, sentenced to probation for Attempted Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 30 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Edward Kyle Vindiola, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 30 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.