The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Gilberto Escamilla, sentenced to probation for Attempted Shoplifting with two or more priors, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 28 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

