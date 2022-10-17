The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Brittany Lynn Jim, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision, but was arrested Sept. 20 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Troy Herrera, sentenced to probation for Attempted Importation of Narcotic Drug, a Class 3 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Oct. 3 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Nathan Joseph Nerva, sentenced to probation for Shoplifting, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested Oct. 7 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Leticia Quiroz, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision, but was arrested in Imperial County and extradited Oct. 7 to the Yuma County jail.