The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Richard Zarate, originally sentenced to probation for possession of dangerous drugs involving methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Dec. 11and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Nicholas Owens, originally sentenced to probation for possession of burglary tools, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Cochise County and extradited Dec. 11 to the Yuma County jail.
• Brandy May Navarro, originally sentenced to probation for unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 5 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Dec. 13 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Christina Kayla Hall, originally sentenced to probation for aggravated driving under the influence of drugs, a Class 4 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Dec. 15 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.