The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Richard Zarate, originally sentenced to probation for possession of dangerous drugs involving methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Dec. 11and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Nicholas Owens, originally sentenced to probation for possession of burglary tools, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Cochise County and extradited Dec. 11 to the Yuma County jail.

Brandy May Navarro, originally sentenced to probation for unlawful use of means of transportation, a Class 5 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Dec. 13 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Christina Kayla Hall, originally sentenced to probation for aggravated driving under the influence of drugs, a Class 4 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Dec. 15 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

