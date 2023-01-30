The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Manuel Antonio Guerrero, convicted of Attempted Importation of Dangerous Drug, a Class 3 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Jan. 6 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Victor Francisco Salgado, convicted of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Jan. 12 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jessica Latoya Mills, convicted of Criminal Damage, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Jan. 13 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Andre Nathaniel Walker, convicted of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Jan. 13 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.