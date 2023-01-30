The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Manuel Antonio Guerrero, convicted of Attempted Importation of Dangerous Drug, a Class 3 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Jan. 6 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

