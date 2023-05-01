The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Shannon Nicole Taylor, sentenced to probation for two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision, but was arrested April 7 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jose Guadalupe Cordova Molinar, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested April 10 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Sophia Toni Nerva, sentenced to probation for Attempted Forgery, a Class 5 felony. She absconded from supervision, but was arrested April 11 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Daniel Manzano Lopez, sentenced to probation for Attempted Trafficking in Stolen Property, a Class 4 four felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested April 11 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.