The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Ashley Marie Heusner, originally sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited Nov. 1 to the Yuma County jail.
• Antonio James Settle, originally sentenced to probation for Child Abuse, a Class 3 felony, and Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Nov. 3 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jesse Dean Wright, originally sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Nov. 3 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Andres Flores, originally sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Nov. 6 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.