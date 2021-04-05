The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Johnny Roebuck Jr., originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 8 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Frank Posada, originally sentenced to probation for attempted theft of means of transportation, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was located in San Diego and extradited March 10 to the Yuma County jail.
• Humberto Ramos, originally sentenced to probation for attempted aggravated domestic violence, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 10 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Ramon Sanchez Ayala, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 10 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.