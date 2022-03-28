The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Jeffrey Lopez, originally convicted of possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony, and misconduct involving weapons, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Imperial County and extradited March 2 to the Yuma County jail.
• Eduardo Venegas originally convicted of possession of dangerous drugs involving methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Riverside County and extradited March 1 to the Yuma County jail.
• Anthony Robert Duran, originally convicted of aggravated assault per domestic violence, a Class 3 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested on March 4 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Leonardo Cuen, convicted of misconduct involving weapons, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 4 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.