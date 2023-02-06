The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Ricardo Vargas, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested in Imperial County and extradited Jan. 18 to the Yuma County jail.
• Summer Rose HrostowskiFrank, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 8 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision, but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited Jan. 18 to the Yuma County jail.
• Christopher Crowder, sentenced to probation for Burglary in the Second Degree, a Class 3 felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested Jan. 20 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Mayra Valenzuela, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Jan. 20 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.