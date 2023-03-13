The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Jose Gabriel Leinenger, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Feb. 24.
• Gilbert Sandoval, sentenced to probation for Attempted Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, and extradited Feb. 27 to the Yuma County jail.
• Juan Antonio Lujan Jr., sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Imperial County and extradited March 2 to the Yuma County jail.
• Marion Bradford, sentenced to probation for Attempted Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a Class 5 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested March 5.