The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Pablo Nieves Rodriguez, originally convicted of attempted sexual conduct with a minor, a Class 3 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited March 31 to the Yuma County jail.
• Jesus Castro Heredia, originally convicted of criminal trespass in the first degree, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was April 4 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Dean Robert Taylor, originally convicted of attempted possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested on April 2 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Anthony Christopher Haile Jr., convicted of aggravated assault per domestic violence, a Class 3 felony, and aggravated assault per domestic violence, a Class 3 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 2 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.