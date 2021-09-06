The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Alex James Lopez, originally sentenced to probation for attempted aggravated assault per domestic Violence, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested July 26 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Amber Lewis, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested July 28 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Kendra Ashanti Gabino, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited July 29 to the Yuma County jail.
• David Marcus Rodriguez, originally sentenced to probation for attempted theft of means of transportation, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug. 4 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.