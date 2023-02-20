The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Luis Carlos Estrada Jr., convicted of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested Feb. 1 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Dominic Montoya, convicted of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested Feb. 4 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jollene Faith Garcia, convicted of Criminal Trespass in the First Degree, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision. but was arrested in San Diego County, Calif., and extradited Feb. 4 to the Yuma County jail.
• Patrick Andrew Lopez Jr., convicted of Attempted Aggravated Assault, a Class 5 felony, and Attempted Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Feb. 8 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.