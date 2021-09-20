The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Victor Alberto Islas Parra, originally convicted of aggravated assault, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Pima County and extradited Aug. 9 to the Yuma County jail.
• George Thomas Tedeski, originally convicted of possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Navajo County and extradited Aug. 6 to the Yuma County jail.
• Ivan Alexis Castro, originally convicted of attempted misconduct involving weapons, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug, 12 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jesus Cazares Jr., originally convicted of attempted burglary in the second degree, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug. 14 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.