The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Hector Newcomb, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested Sept. 22 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Fernando Malta, originally sentenced to probation for possession of burglary tools, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision and was arrested Sept. 28 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Christopher Parker, originally sentenced to probation for disorderly conduct, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Orange County, Calif., and extradited Sept. 29 to the Yuma County jail.
• Angelica Renea Olson, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but as arrested in Maricopa County and extradited Oct. 5 to the Yuma County jail.