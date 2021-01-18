The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Heather Ann Abair, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Dec. 23 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Martha Placensia-Garcia, originally sentenced to probation for attempted importation of dangerous drugs, a Class 3 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Dec. 23 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Boyd Nolan Hill Jr., originally sentenced to probation for attempted aggravated assault, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but, was located in Imperial County and extradited Dec. 24 to the Yuma County jail.
• June Pearl Agustine, originally sentenced to probation for child abuse, a Class 4 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Dec. 24 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.