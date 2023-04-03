The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Carlos Silva Miranda, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 22 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Edgar Isaac Aguirre, sentenced to probation for Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a Class 4 felony, and Attempted Burglary in the Second Degree, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 22 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Christopher Adam Lopez, sentenced to probation for Attempted Trafficking in Stolen Property in the Second Degree, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 26 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jennifer Marie Richards, sentenced to probation for Aggravated Assault, a Class 4 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested March 25 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.