The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Edrel Ernesto Velarde, originally sentenced to probation for attempted possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 5 felony, and attempted burglary in the third degree, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 14 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Irving Iñiguez Barajas, originally sentenced to probation for criminal trespass in the first degree, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 16 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Francisco Nuñez Jr., originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 21 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Sipriana Sonia Guzzetta Fierro, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was located in San Diego County and extradited April 21 to the Yuma County jail.