The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Edrel Ernesto Velarde, originally sentenced to probation for attempted possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 5 felony, and attempted burglary in the third degree, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 14 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Irving Iñiguez Barajas, originally sentenced to probation for criminal trespass in the first degree, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 16 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Francisco Nuñez Jr., originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 21 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Sipriana Sonia Guzzetta Fierro, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was located in San Diego County and extradited April 21 to the Yuma County jail.

