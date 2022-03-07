The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Maria N. Lopez, originally sentenced to probation for criminal trespass in the first degree, a Class 6 felony, and aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in Mohave County and extradited Feb. 8 to the Yuma County jail.
• Amber Lewis, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Feb. 9 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Donald George Fritz, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Feb. 17 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Isauro Antonio Ortiz Camacho, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and tampering with physical evidence, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Feb. 15 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.