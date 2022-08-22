The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Mark Edward Moreno, sentenced to probation for attempted aggravated assault per domestic violence, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug. 3 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Luis Manuel Gandara, sentenced to probation for endangerment per domestic violence, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug. 3 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Elizabeth AnnMarie Hirales, sentenced to probation for possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug. 5 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Nathan Joseph Nerva, sentenced to probation for shoplifting, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supersion but was arrested Aug. 7 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.