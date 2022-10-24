The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Roger Scheu, originally sentenced to probation for Theft, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Imperial County and extradited Oct. 7 to the Yuma County jail.
• Angelina Veronica Simpson, originally sentenced to probation for Attempted Importation of Narcotic Drug, a Class 3 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in Imperial County and extradited Oct. 7 to the Yuma County jail.
• Kelly Alisha Beilfuss, originally sentenced to probation for Burglary in the Third Degree, a Class 4 felony. She absconded from supervision and was arrested on Oct. 14 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Angel Delgadillo, originally sentenced to probation for Criminal Damage, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Oct. 14 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.