The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Jesus Villa, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Dec. 26 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• James Leroy Yeghoian, sentenced to probation for Possession of Dangerous Drug (Methamphetamine), a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Dec. 30 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Evelyn Kristal Jasso, sentenced to probation for Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a Class 4 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in San Diego County, California, and extradited Dec. 30 to the Yuma County jail.
• Christian Truckenmiller, sentenced to probation for Attempted Theft, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Pima County and extradited Dec. 29 to the Yuma County jail.