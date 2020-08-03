The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Stephen Dahlin, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was located in Spokane, Wash., was extradited to the Yuma County jail July 27.
• Ronald Douglas Yates, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested July 30 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Fidel Escamilla-Reyes, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested July 31 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.