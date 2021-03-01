The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Gary Richard Tennyson, originally sentenced to probation for attempted aggravated assault, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Feb. 3 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Benjamin Garcia, originally sentenced to probation for shoplifting, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Feb. 4 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Francisco Vicente Corrales, originally sentenced to probation for possession of dangerous drug (methamphetamine), a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Feb. 5 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Alexis Garcia, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Feb. 5 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.