The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Francisco Ortiz-Avila, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Nov. 19 incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jaime Kim Turner Jr., originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony, and theft, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was Nov. 22 and incarcerated in Yuma County jail.
• Brenda Edith Leyva-Soriano, originally sentenced to probation for attempted aggravated assault, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Nov. 20 incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Morgan Michael Parker, originally sentenced to probation for criminal damage, a Class 6 felony. He was absconded from supervision but was arrested Nov. 23 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.