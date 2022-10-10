The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Claudia Oropeza, originally sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in Imperial County and extradited Sept. 16 to the Yuma County jail.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you