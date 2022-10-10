The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Claudia Oropeza, originally sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested in Imperial County and extradited Sept. 16 to the Yuma County jail.
• Jonathan Francisco Bohanon, originally sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Sept. 16 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jimmie L. Carlson, originally sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Sept. 21 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Julian H. Felipe, originally sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Sept. 20 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.