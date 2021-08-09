The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Edrel Ernesto Velarde, originally sentenced to probation for attempted possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 5 felony, and attempted burglary in the third degree, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested July 1 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Francisco Nunez Jr., originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested July 5 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Noe Amindadab Sanchez, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested on July 3 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Angel David Duran, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested July 3 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.