The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Mariela Kenia Escobar, sentenced to probation for Attempted Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a Class 5 felony. She absconded from supervision, but was arrested in Cordova, Alaska, and extradited March 11 to the Yuma County jail.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you