The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Mariela Kenia Escobar, sentenced to probation for Attempted Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a Class 5 felony. She absconded from supervision, but was arrested in Cordova, Alaska, and extradited March 11 to the Yuma County jail.
• Martin Limon, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested in Pinal County and extradited March 14 to the Yuma County jail.
• Janelle R. Carrasco, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony, and Driving While Under the Influence of a Drug, a Class 1 misdemeanor. She absconded from supervision, but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited March 14 to the Yuma County jail.
• Thaddeus Leon, sentenced to probation for Attempted Possession of Dangerous Drugs Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony, and Attempted Aggravated Assault Per Domestic Violence, a Class five felony. He absconded from supervision but was was arrested March 14.