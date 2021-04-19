The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Hector Pallanes, originally sentenced to probation for attempted unlawful flight from pursuing law enforcement vehicle, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 26 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

Anthony Robert Duran, originally sentenced to probation for aggravated assault per domestic violence, a Class 3 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 27 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

David Anthony Griego, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited March 30 to the Yuma County jail.

Alejandro Perez, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 25 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

