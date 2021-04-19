The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Hector Pallanes, originally sentenced to probation for attempted unlawful flight from pursuing law enforcement vehicle, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 26 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Anthony Robert Duran, originally sentenced to probation for aggravated assault per domestic violence, a Class 3 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 27 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• David Anthony Griego, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited March 30 to the Yuma County jail.
• Alejandro Perez, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested March 25 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.