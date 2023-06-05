The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Alfredo Ornelas Jr., sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested May 5 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Andreas Michael Smith, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested May 9 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• William M. Reid, sentenced to probation for Attempted Unlawful Use of Means of Transportation, a Class 1 misdemeanor. He absconded from supervision but was arrested May 8 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Leobardo Balderas, sentenced to probation for Unlawful Flight from Pursuing Law Enforcement Vehicle, a Class 5 felony; Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a Class 4 felony, and Theft of Means of Transportation, a Class 3 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested May 15 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.