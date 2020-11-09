The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Angel Zavala, originally convicted of two count of attempted possession of dangerous drugs, both Class 5 felonies. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Oct. 18 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Karry Anne Wegeforth, originally convicted of attempted shoplifting with two or more prior convictions, a Class 5 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Oct. 17 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Nicholas Perlis, originally convicted of possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Oct. 18 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Daniel Velasquez, originally convicted of possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Oct. 20 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.