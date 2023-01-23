The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Adrian Delgado Parada, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony; Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a Class 4 felony, and Attempted Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested Jan. 11 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Juan Torres, sentenced to probation for Misconduct Involving Weapons, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested Jan. 10 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Patricia Harrington, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision, but was arrested Jan. 9 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jonathan Francisco Bohanon, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested Jan. 7 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.