The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Vernon Mitchell Douglas, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested in Clark County, Nevada, and extradited Oct. 28 to the Yuma County jail.
• Domas Durazo Acosta Jr., sentenced to probation for forgery, a Class 4 felony; Theft of Means of Transportation, a Class 3 felony, and Burglary in the Third Degree, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Oct. 29 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Angelita Lopez Contreras, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Oct. 31 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Dietlinde Juhura Brasher, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Nov. 1 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.