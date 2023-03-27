The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Rickie Don Allen, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested in San Diego County, California, and extradited March 15 to the Yuma County jail.

