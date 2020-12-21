The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Adrian Gerardo Medina, originally sentenced to probation for unlawful flight from pursuing law enforcement vehicle, a Class 5 felony, and possession of dangerous drugs (methamphetamine), a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Dec. 4 incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Justine Michele Jackson, originally sentenced to a term of probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. She absconded from supervision but was located in Fullerton, Calif. on Nov. 22 and extradited Dec. 7 to the Yuma County jail.
• Teran Twist, originally sentenced to probation for misconduct involving weapons, a Class 4 felony, and criminal damage, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was located in Maricopa County and extradited to the Yuma County jail Dec. 8
• Angel Duran, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony, and possession of dangerous drugs, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Dec. 10 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.