The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Gilbert Aaron Quintana Sena, sentenced to probation for Promoting Prison Contraband, a Class 2 felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited Dec. 1 to the Yuma County jail.
• Kenneth Lee Gillespie, sentenced to probation for Attempted Theft of Means of Transportation, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested in York County, Neb., and extradited Dec. 6 to the Yuma County jail.
• Robert Gerard Elmore Jr., sentenced to probatiion for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested Dec. 5 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jimmie L. Carlson, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Dec. 11 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.