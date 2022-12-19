The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Gilbert Aaron Quintana Sena, sentenced to probation for Promoting Prison Contraband, a Class 2 felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested in Maricopa County and extradited Dec. 1 to the Yuma County jail.

