The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Joseph Diego Valdez, originally sentenced to probation for disorderly conduct, a Class 6 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 30 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Marin Diaz, originally sentenced to probation for disorderly conduct, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested April 30 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jose Luis Navarro Granados, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested May 3 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Amanda Ashlee Clark, originally sentenced to probation for attempted possession of a dangerous drug, a Class 5 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested May 1 and incarcerated om the Yuma County jail.