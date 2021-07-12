The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Oscar Pasillas Jr., originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 4 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Kathelene Louise Ann Faris, originally sentenced to probation for possession of a dangerous drug involving methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested June 8 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Elias Ballesteros Sandoval, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 9 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jonathan James Hart, originally sentenced to probation for possession of narcotic drug, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested June 11 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.