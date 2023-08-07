The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:

Daric John Graham, sentenced to probation for Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a Class 4 felony, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, an undesignated Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested on June 23 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you