The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Daric John Graham, sentenced to probation for Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a Class 4 felony, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, an undesignated Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested on June 23 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jesus Villa, sentenced to probation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested June 30 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Yvonne Victoria Vigil, sentenced to probation for Endangerment, a Class 6 felony, and Criminal Damage, a Class 6 undesignated felony. She absconded from supervision, but was arrested July 3 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Virgilio Velez Perez III, sentenced to probation for Possession of a Narcotic Drug, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision, but was arrested June 30 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.