The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Israel Ramirez, originally sentenced to probation for attempted aggravated assault (DV), a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested August 19 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jacob Roman Lujan, originally sentenced to probation for escape in the third degree, a Class 6 felony, and criminal trespass in the first degree, a Class 6 felony, and burglary in the third degree, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug. 17 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Kenneth Gillespie, originally sentenced to probation for attempted theft of means of transportation, a Class 4 felony. He absconded from supervision but was located in Maricopa County and extradited to the Yuma County jail Aug. 18.
• Janie Lee McClain, originally sentenced to probation for possession of a narcotic drug, a Class 4 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug. 19 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.