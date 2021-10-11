The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Fabian Ramon Ramirez Navarrete, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony, and attempted possession of dangerous drug involving methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug. 27 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Lionel Antonio Valdivia, originally sentenced to probation for aggravated assault, a Class 4 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony, He absconded from supervision and but arrested Sept. 2 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Jacob Paul Gonzalez, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Sept. 6 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Francisco Daniel Hernandez Ramirez, originally sentenced to probation for possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Sept. 8 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.