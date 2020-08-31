The following fugitives who previously appeared in the Yuma County’s Most Wanted column in the Yuma Sun have been arrested and are back in local custody:
• Jacob David Allen, originally sentenced to probation for burglary in the third degree, a Class 5 felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia involving methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug. 24 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Rita Rachel Aguirre, originally sentenced to probation for attempted possession of dangerous drugs involving methamphetamine, a Class 5 felony. She absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug. 24 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Boyd Nolan Hill, originally sentenced to probation for attempted aggravated assault, a Class 6 felony. He absconded from supervision but was arrested Aug. 25 and incarcerated in the Yuma County jail.
• Zachary Joseph Urnezis, originally sentenced to probation for shoplifting, a Class 5 felony. He absconded from supervision but was located in El Cajon, California, on Aug. 21 and is waiting to be extradited to the Yuma County jail.